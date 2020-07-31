Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA has spent a lot of time recently focusing on ways to create change, and the Boston Celtics are firm believers in doing so.

The Celtics had all players and coaches take a knee during the national anthem before their contest against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, further protesting both police brutality and systemic racism.

It comes one day after the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz all took a knee before their respective games Thursday.

Watch it here:

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, while speaking with reporters prior to the game, noted that he expected both teams to do so.

“I think that the reality is we want to take a knee because we care, but also want to take a knee because we’re pushing for a higher ideal of equality, and more justice,” Stevens said, per the team.

The Celtics and Bucks took the floor starting at 6:30 p.m. ET for the first of each team’s eight seeding games. You can watch the game online here.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images