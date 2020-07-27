Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get excited, Boston fans. The Bruins are in the bubble.

The Bruins on Sunday traveled to Toronto, one of the two host cities for the remainder of the 2019-20 NHL season. Boston’s trip north of the border came one week ahead of the club’s first game back in action, as the reigning Eastern Conference champions will square off with the Philadelphia Flyers this Sunday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

In addition to some photos of the trip, B’s fans also were given a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s trek to Toronto thanks to a video shared to its official Instagram page. Host Charlie McAvoy brings fans along from bus pickup in Boston to the team hotel inside the bubble.

Oh yeah, there’s also a guest appearance from McAvoy’s nine-week-old puppy, Otto.

Check it out:

Luckily for B’s diehards, they won’t have to wait until Sunday to see their favorite team back on the ice. Boston on Thursday will battle the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game, which can be seen on NESN beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images