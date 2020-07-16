Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliot claimed a $1 million checkered flag Wednesday night.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver took first in NASCAR’s 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, thus pocketing the $1 million grand prize that came with it.

With Elliot’s first All-Star Race victory, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro also earned a spot in history.

Chase’s father, Bill Elliot, and he are just the second father-son pair to win an All-Star Race. They join Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only tandems to do so, according to NASCAR.

Check out how Elliot celebrated the race below:

Elliot also spoke about his excitement after the win at Bristol, where 20,000 to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday.

“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it. What better night to have fans back than tonight. I mean, y’all are awesome,” Elliot said, in a video tweeted by NASCAR. “… All those No. 9 hats and t-shirts in the stands, love to see it.”

Not bad for one night’s work, Chase.

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images