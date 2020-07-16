Chase Elliot claimed a $1 million checkered flag Wednesday night.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver took first in NASCAR’s 2020 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, thus pocketing the $1 million grand prize that came with it.
With Elliot’s first All-Star Race victory, the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro also earned a spot in history.
Chase’s father, Bill Elliot, and he are just the second father-son pair to win an All-Star Race. They join Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only tandems to do so, according to NASCAR.
Check out how Elliot celebrated the race below:
The 9️⃣ gets it done!
Retweet to congratulate @chaseelliott on his first #AllStarRace victory! pic.twitter.com/Z313jiHFJF
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2020
That's a $1,000,000 burnout right there! @chaseelliott | @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/8JmUociQgv
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2020
Elliot also spoke about his excitement after the win at Bristol, where 20,000 to 30,000 fans were allowed to attend Wednesday.
“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it. What better night to have fans back than tonight. I mean, y’all are awesome,” Elliot said, in a video tweeted by NASCAR. “… All those No. 9 hats and t-shirts in the stands, love to see it.”
"There's nothing like Bristol!"
You're right about that, @chaseelliott. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/kW6zbqI1Hp
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2020
Not bad for one night’s work, Chase.
Thumbnail photo via Gerry Broome/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images