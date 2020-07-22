Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Damien Harris will be closing his offseason on a high note, to say the least.

Harris, a third-round pick by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, went above and beyond for his mother’s recent birthday. The New England running back surprised his mom with a brand-new car, a gesture that moved her to tears.

The emotional moment was captured and shared to Harris’ Instagram page Tuesday. The 23-year-old issued an advisory in the caption, recommending viewers have tissues at the ready.

Now that’s what it’s all about.

After Harris effectively red-shirted his rookie season in Foxboro, so it will be interesting to see how his role changes as an NFL sophomore. The Alabama product can serve himself well by putting together a strong preseason, as it will be no easy task to earn ample playing time given the Patriots’ log jam at running back.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images