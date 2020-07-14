Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin McCourty doesn’t deliver the bone-crunching hits like Kam Chancellor used to, make flashy plays like Tyrann Mathieu or regularly make NFL Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters like Earl Thomas.

Nevertheless, the New England Patriots veteran is regarded as one of the best safeties of his era, and for good reason.

Drafted as a cornerback, McCourty over the years has transformed himself into an excellent all-around safety, as well as the leader of the Patriots defense. And while the Rutgers product brings many athletic skills to the table, it is perhaps his cerebral approach to the position that sets him part.

While watching last season’s game between the Patriots and Dallas Cowboy’s, ESPN football analyst and formal NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky offered this fascinating breakdown of McCourty:

Thought this play was just so next level wanted to show it from the eyes of a QB. Really cool by @McCourtyTwins https://t.co/MdayC6V8FI — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 14, 2020

The clip offered a subtle, yet nonetheless perfect example of what makes McCourty such a great player.

McCourty, 32, signed a two-year extension with the Patriots in March, likely meaning he will finish his impressive career with the organization that drafted him in 2010. He is a shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

