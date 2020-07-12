Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Look away, Boston Red Sox fans.

Mookie Betts on Saturday took right-hander Josiah Gray deep for an absolute moonshot homer during a Los Angeles Dodgers intrasquad scrimmage. The homer offered an unneeded reminder of, well, how good at baseball Mookie Betts is.

Take a look:

Yeah, that was a shot.

Betts’ Dodgers career took longer than expected to begin, but the 27-year-old nevertheless is poised to be a significant part of what Los Angeles hopes is yet another run to the World Series.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images