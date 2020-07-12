Look away, Boston Red Sox fans.
Mookie Betts on Saturday took right-hander Josiah Gray deep for an absolute moonshot homer during a Los Angeles Dodgers intrasquad scrimmage. The homer offered an unneeded reminder of, well, how good at baseball Mookie Betts is.
Take a look:
MOOKIE. BETTS.#SummerCamp | @SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/be9kJa6dIa
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 11, 2020
Yeah, that was a shot.
Betts’ Dodgers career took longer than expected to begin, but the 27-year-old nevertheless is poised to be a significant part of what Los Angeles hopes is yet another run to the World Series.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images