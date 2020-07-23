Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball is back.

The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees opened the 2020 campaign at Nationals Park on Thursday night.

Nats die-hard fan Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, threw out the first pitch without fans in the stands. And well, it probably was better that way.

Let’s just say his fastball could use some work.

We’ll give him a break. Fauci is 79 years old, after all.

More than anything, we’re just happy baseball is back.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images