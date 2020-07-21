It’s that time of the year again.
HBO on Tuesday shared the first teaser trailer for the new season of “Hard Knocks,” which will star both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. This will be the first NFL season that sees the two franchises share the recently build SoFi Stadium.
Watch the trailer in the video below:
Whether “Hard Knocks” will deliver its usual quality despite the issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic remains to be seen. The series routinely is among the most fascinating programs in television, regardless of genre.
The 15th season of “Hard Knocks” begins at 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 11.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images