The Boston Celtics got back on the court Friday in Orlando, Fla., the team’s first practice together since March.

Head coach Brad Stevens said all players were able to participate after all tested negative for COVID-19. The practice was held in a “convention center ballroom,” according to Stevens, which he noted was “an excellent environment to practice.”

The organization tweeted out a video, showcasing some highlights from the workout, which you can watch below.

We travelled to Orlando on Wednesday and were cleared for our first practice today. pic.twitter.com/pJvvXCZNl2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 11, 2020

The Celtics will have a bit longer until they officially return to competitive basketball, as they’re scheduled to face the Milwaukee Bucks on July 31, their first “seeding game” of the league’s return-to-play plan.

The Celtics, along with the 22 NBA teams who made the trip to the Walt Disney World campus, will play eight seeding games before starting the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images