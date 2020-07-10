Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More and more Bruins are back on the ice.

Provided the NHL’s return to play is approved Friday, training camps are expected to begin Monday for the 24 teams that will take part in the league’s return. And as Phase 2 has gone on, an increasing number of players have returned to Boston and gotten back on the ice.

The Bruins held a workout Thursday that featured the return of many players for the first time since the stoppage, among them Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Joakim Nordstrom, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, Nick Ritchie, Karson Kuhlman and Anders Bjork.

Here are some of the highlights the Bruins shared Friday.

Looks like a bunch more Bruins are back for voluntary workouts, including David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk, Connor Clifton, Nick Ritchie and Brandon Carlo. Some highlights of yesterday’s workout, via the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/kXdSXtXa6X — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) July 10, 2020

With Maxime Lagace on the ice, the Bruins now have three goalies available, the other two being NHLers Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak.

