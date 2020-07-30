Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots fans on Wednesday were delivered another twist of the knife by their former quarterback’s new team.

The Buccaneers throughout the offseason have taken to social media to hype up Tom Brady, who left New England in the offseason after 20 seasons with the franchise. Tampa Bay continued the trend upon the opening of training camp, releasing a video of Brady zipping passes to his new receivers.

It might be a tough watch for the Foxboro Faithful, as the six-time Super Bowl champion sure looks energized, motivated and excited ahead of his first season in Central Florida.

Check it out:

We have a feeling Patriot fans’ pain of watching TB12 with another team will be subdued once they see Cam Newton take the practice fields at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images