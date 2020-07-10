Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Didn’t take long for J.D. Martinez to start doing what he knows best.

The Boston Red Sox on Friday played their second intrasquad game at Fenway Park as part of summer camp. With one runner on and Mike Shawaryn on the mound, Martinez blasted a homer of the Green Monster seats in left field.

Take a look at the blast, which allowed the ballpark to test out pumping in artificial crowd noise.

Two weeks from Friday that dinger would count in a regular season game, as the Sox are scheduled to begin the campaign against the Baltimore Orioles on July 24.

