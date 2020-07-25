Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Boston Red Sox fans to be reminded of what Jackie Bradley Jr. is capable of on defense.

Saturday, during Boston’s second game of the series against the Baltimore Orioles, he notched his first absurd diving catch of the season.

In the top of the fourth inning with two outs, Bradley Jr. chased down a fly ball from Hanser Alberto and robbed him of a single, fully laying out to make the catch and retire the side.

Some things never get old.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images