For the first time ever, Liverpool has claimed the English Premiere League Trophy.
Liverpool was dubbed the champion back on June 25 after Manchester City failed to make up the three-point difference with a loss to Chelsea FC, allowing the Reds to maintain first place and cap off a historic season.
And with that, Liverpool wins its first English title in 30 years, and not since the inception of the EPL, the club’s 18th total.
Watch Jürgen Klopp and company raise the trophy in Anfield below and check out the scene from the presentation ceremony that took place Wednesday after Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Chelsea:
Premier League CHAMPIONS! @LFC | #LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/njH2Uu5Vel
— #MyPLSummer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 22, 2020
The perfect image doesn’t exi..
Never mind. pic.twitter.com/jFXmquwgV6
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020
Liverpool Football Club.
Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020
🏆🔴🔜#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/4JRLP4pjPz
— Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2020
BEZZIES 🙌🏆#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/PwkZVdkDlO
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020
BOSSSSSS!!! 🤩🏆#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/P2TYpm4mlc
— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com