Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time ever, Liverpool has claimed the English Premiere League Trophy.

Liverpool was dubbed the champion back on June 25 after Manchester City failed to make up the three-point difference with a loss to Chelsea FC, allowing the Reds to maintain first place and cap off a historic season.

And with that, Liverpool wins its first English title in 30 years, and not since the inception of the EPL, the club’s 18th total.

Watch Jürgen Klopp and company raise the trophy in Anfield below and check out the scene from the presentation ceremony that took place Wednesday after Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Chelsea:

The perfect image doesn’t exi.. Never mind. pic.twitter.com/jFXmquwgV6 — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Liverpool Football Club. Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com