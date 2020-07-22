It didn’t take long for the Boston Red Sox to have their first ball leave the yard at Fenway Park.
Mitch Moreland connected on a pitch with one out in the bottom of the first inning, sending a three-run shot to deep right-center field. It gave the Sox a 4-0 lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in Tuesday’s exhibition game.
Moreland’s blast came after Xander Bogaerts gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead with an RBI single to score teammate J.D. Martinez.
The Sox maintained a 4-0 lead after the first frame.
Boston officially will begin the 2020 season against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
