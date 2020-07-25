Mitch Moreland on Saturday got things going for the Boston Red Sox in a big way.

Through the first five innings, Boston managed just three hits before Mitch Moreland’s at bat in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, the first basemen slammed a line-drive homer to right to put the Red Sox on the board and earn their first home run of the season.

Hopefully, that’s the first of many.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images