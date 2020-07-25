Mitch Moreland on Saturday got things going for the Boston Red Sox in a big way.
Through the first five innings, Boston managed just three hits before Mitch Moreland’s at bat in the bottom of the sixth.
With one out, the first basemen slammed a line-drive homer to right to put the Red Sox on the board and earn their first home run of the season.
First homer of the season…
Also serves as a reminder that Mitch Moreland's My Story airs at 5:30 ET 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VNAj3KHRzd
— NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2020
Hopefully, that’s the first of many.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images