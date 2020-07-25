Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mitch Moreland on Saturday got things going for the Boston Red Sox in a big way.

Through the first five innings, Boston managed just three hits before Mitch Moreland’s at bat in the bottom of the sixth.

With one out, the first basemen slammed a line-drive homer to right to put the Red Sox on the board and earn their first home run of the season.

First homer of the season… Also serves as a reminder that Mitch Moreland's My Story airs at 5:30 ET 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VNAj3KHRzd — NESN (@NESN) July 25, 2020

Hopefully, that’s the first of many.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images