Mookie Betts appears to be quite comfortable in Dodger blue.

The Los Angeles outfielder went yard for the first time in his new uniform during the Dodgers’ Monday night exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Betts upped LA’s lead in the bottom of the second when he crushed a 3-1 pitch to center field for a three-run bomb to put the Dodgers ahead 5-1.

Take a look:

Mookie Betts seems at home in Dodger Stadium 💥 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/dyqYlnxOuZ — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2020

The hiatus doesn’t seem to have slowed down the 2018 MVP and three-time Silver Slugger.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images