Ever wonder what Red Sox players say to each other during practice?

Boston catcher Christian Vazquez on Wednesday wore a mounted catcher’s game during an intrasquad scrimmage. The Red Sox later in the day shared a video from Vazquez’s perspective, which showed the backstop and Rafael Devers messing around while the third baseman was in the batter’s box. The video lasts until Devers rips a base hit to center field, and is fascinating to watch.

Take a look:

Catcher Cam: 🔘 ON ⚪️ OFF pic.twitter.com/HOTqCmfKfg — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2020

Sure, it would be a task to watch an entire game from that camera angle, but the catcher’s cam definitely would be a cool addition to baseball broadcasts.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images