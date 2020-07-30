Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez seems pretty comfortable at Citi Field.

The Boston Red Sox catcher belted a solo homer in the second inning against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The shot to left-center field measured 411 feet and gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead.

It marked the second consecutive night Vazquez hit a ball out of the yard, connecting on another solo shot Wednesday in Boston’s 6-5 win over New York.

Check out Thursday’s knock below:

Vazquez and the Red Sox will look to continue their strong start and make it two straight wins over New York.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images