Christian Vazquez seems pretty comfortable at Citi Field.
The Boston Red Sox catcher belted a solo homer in the second inning against the New York Mets on Thursday night. The shot to left-center field measured 411 feet and gave the Red Sox an early 1-0 lead.
It marked the second consecutive night Vazquez hit a ball out of the yard, connecting on another solo shot Wednesday in Boston’s 6-5 win over New York.
Check out Thursday’s knock below:
Right on cue. pic.twitter.com/iWf3fyHctO
— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 30, 2020
Vazquez and the Red Sox will look to continue their strong start and make it two straight wins over New York.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images