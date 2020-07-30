Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Vazquez delivered exactly what the Boston Red Sox needed Wednesday night.

The Red Sox catcher stepped to the plate in the seventh inning with Boston trailing the New York Mets by one run at Citi Field. But Vazquez erased that deficit as he connected on a solo shot to left field.

The homer, the Red Sox first of the game, tied it 3-all heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Check it out here:

The Red Sox will look to finish off the game strong and snap their four-game losing streak.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images