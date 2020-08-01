Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis was due for a dinger. And boy, did he get one.

That moment came in the top of the third inning between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on Friday night.

Chavis didn’t waste much time, going after a 1-0 fastball that he hit to straightaway center at Yankee Stadium off Jordan Montgomery.

It was a no-doubter. Check it out:

Sheesh. That wasted no time getting out of there.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images