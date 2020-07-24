Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When preparing for Opening Day, Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy indicated that the person throwing out the first pitch would be someone the city was proud of.

He was absolutely right.

Ahead of their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, the Red Sox welcomed Robert Lewis Jr. to throw out the first pitch. Lewis is the founder of “The Base,” and has been recognized nationally for his advocacy for urban youth.

He also contracted, and survived, COVID-19 earlier this year.

Here’s video of Lewis’ introduction before he, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Mass. Governor Charlie Baker threw out the first pitch.

Robert Lewis Jr. was joined by Charlie Baker and Marty Walsh to throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight…@MassGovernor | @marty_walsh | @RedSox pic.twitter.com/mEK6U4NtDs — NESN (@NESN) July 24, 2020

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images