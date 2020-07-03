Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox, thankfully, shared some of the sights and sounds we’ve all been waiting patiently for.

Members of the Boston Red Sox on Friday took the diamond at Fenway Park, part of the MLB’s Summer Camp in preparation for the 2020 campaign. The return prompted the Red Sox to post both video and photo highlights to it’s Twitter page.

You can check out a few of them below.

Day 1 of Summer Camp in the books! pic.twitter.com/pEHmT4uvNB — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2020

The sweetest sound on this planet: pic.twitter.com/V5ZlTLA9Hj — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2020

Greatest comeback of 2020?

Benny's flow. pic.twitter.com/dTVMRBaCvR — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2020

WAKE UP WAKE UP! It's the first day of Camp! pic.twitter.com/GO0KFmBy35 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 3, 2020

And here’s a few photos to go along with it:

It’s certainly good to see everyone again.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images