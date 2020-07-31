Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown won’t fight the National Football League.

Well, for now, at least.

The free-agent receiver, who was handed an eight-game suspension by the NFL on Friday, has accepted the league’s decision and will not appeal, his agent Ed Wasielewski tweeted Friday evening.

“He (Brown) is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season,” Wasielewski wrote.

The NFL has reached its decision to suspend my client Antonio Brown @AB84 for 8 games. Antonio accepts this decision and will not appeal. He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking forward to playing in the 2020 season. — Ed Wasielewski (@ed_waz) July 31, 2020

Brown has been a free agent since spending 11 days with the New England Patriots in September. Upon his release, NFL teams likely declined to sign Brown both due to his off-the-field troubles, as well as the fact they didn’t know how the league would handle his situation.

The NFL’s suspension reportedly relates to the text messages Brown sent to an artist in September and an incident with a moving truck driver. The suspension does not include the sexual assault allegations from Brown’s former trainer. Brown could face further punishment if anything develops from said allegations, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Brown, if a team chooses to sign him this offseason, can participate in preseason activities as his suspension goes into effect on Sept. 5. He will be able to return after eight games.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images