One of the top players in the NBA’s Eastern Conference reportedly won’t be taking the court in Orlando. And it will benefit the Boston Celtics.

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo reportedly has decided to opt out of the league’s return-to-play plan, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. It comes after Oladipo missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to quadriceps injury last January.

He returned to the hardwood this spring and played 13 games before the league suspended its season due to the coronavirus. His last game was a 27-point performance against the Boston Celtics on March 10. During that game, and leading up to it, Oladipo showed signs of returning to health.

That’s exactly why his decision to opt out of the resumed season is all the more noteworthy for teams around the Eastern Conference, and specifically the Celtics.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has had success during his 19 career games against the Celtics. He averages 17.3 points in those games, shooting 40 percent from the field. But Oladipo’s ability on the defensive end (105 career rating vs. Celtics) will be equally missed by the Pacers this summer.

The third-seeded Celtics, as it currently stands, would not face the fifth-place Pacers in the first round. But with the Pacers and sixth-place Sixers possessing the same record (39-26) heading into the final eight games of the 2019-20 regular season, there’s a high probability the Pacers could drop to the sixth seed and thus play the No. 3 Celtics.

And playing the Pacers without the two-time NBA All-Star? Well, that would certainly be good for the Celtics.

