Like many of us, J.D. Martinez really misses baseball right now.

And even though the Boston Red Sox and other Major League Baseball teams have begun their respective Summer Camps, the 32-year-old simply cannot wait for games to resume.

Of course, it won’t be long until those contests are back, though they’ll only span around three to fourth months at most thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. No matter how far the Sox go this season, however, Martinez is just itching to get games back up and running.

“I miss the smell of the ballpark,” Martinez said Sunday, via the Red Sox. “I miss walking in. I miss the energy of the stadium, the excitement about every game, the excitement of not knowing what’s going to happen today.”

Seconded.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images