It’s easy to be in awe of Stephon Gilmore’s performances on a week-to-week basis.

The New England Patriots star cornerback’s consistent stellar play is even more impressive when you consider his football timeline.

With the help of NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players, ESPN on Thursday released a power ranking of the top 10 cornerbacks. Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, unsurprisingly landed the No. 1 spot and also earned a rave review from an anonymous coach.

“What’s amazing is he was still sort of raw out of college and switched to defensive back late in his football development, but he’s got such a good blend of instincts, size and toughness,” said the defensive coach told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He’ll have a window of a few more years where he’ll be premier.”

The Patriots certainly will be looking for Gilmore to be premier in the upcoming season. The defense will be New England’s backbone in 2020, as the new-look offense tries to find its identity.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images