We’re well into week two of the Boston Bruins’ return-to-play training camp, and the status of David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase remains unclear.

The two Czech forwards were late arrivals at camp, and after appearing in one session, they haven’t been spotted back at Warrior Ice Arena.

So, what should we make of those absences? In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen break down that question, and also address Tuukka Rask’s fractured finger and the NHL’s mandate to refer to player absences as “unfit to play.”

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://nesn.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/BRUINS-POD-0723.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images