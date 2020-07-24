Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s pandemic nomads finally have a sense of direction.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday — just hours before their season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field — that they’ll play the majority of their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

Sahlen Field is the home of the Blue Jays’ Triple-A club, the Buffalo Bisons, who have been affiliated with the franchise since 2013.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

The Blue Jays’ search for a new home ballpark for 2020 began after the Canadian government recently declined to allow them to play at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino cited concerns over the team traveling back and forth from the United States, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

There were rumors about the Blue Jays possibly playing their home games in a different major league park, with Pittsburgh’s PNC Park and Baltimore’s Camden Yards mentioned as possibilities. But neither plan came to fruition, leading Toronto to upstate New York.

It’s unclear when the Blue Jays will play their first home game in Buffalo. Their first official home game is scheduled for July 29, but they’ll play their two-game home series against the Washington Nationals in the U.S. capital.

Depending how renovations go, Blue Jays' first home game in Buffalo will either be on July 31 vs. the Phillies, or on August 11 vs. the Marlins. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 24, 2020

The Blue Jays also have a home series against the Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2. They then hit the road for two series (six games) against the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox before their next home series, beginning Aug. 11 versus the Miami Marlins.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images