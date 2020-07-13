Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There was a time when Tom Brady was a shoo-in to earn the coveted 99 rating in a “Madden NFL” game.

Well, those days soon might be over.

EA Sports recently began revealing some player ratings ahead of “Madden 21’s” release, and we now know that Brady will carry an overall 90 rating — at least until the first roster update. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller is the fifth highest-ranked quarterback, slotted just behind Drew Brews and just ahead of Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s the top 10:

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkAeCYawiz — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2020

Honestly, there isn’t much to complain about with this list… until you get to Deshaun Watson. An 86 overall rating is far too low for the Houston Texans quarterback, who is among the best in the game.

“Madden 21” hits shelves Aug. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images