Add Michael Kopech to the list of Major League Baseball players choosing to opt out of the shortened 2020 season.

Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn released a statement Friday regarding the pitcher’s decision.

“Michael Kopech has informed us of his decision to not participate in the 2020 season,” Hahn said. “We recognize that reaching the decision is incredibly difficult for any competitive athlete, and our organization is understanding and supportive.”

Kopech, who was acquired by the White Sox from the Red Sox in the Dec. 2016 trade that brought Chris Sale to Boston, underwent successful Tommy John surgery in Sept. 2018 and hadn’t pitched in a big league game since.

The hard-throwing right-hander got attention as a prospect when he hit 110 MPH on the radar gun.

Kopech joins Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey in sitting out this season, and is the 12th player overall to do so.

