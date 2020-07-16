Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick apparently no longer are dating, but that doesn’t mean the Green Bay Packers quarterback is on the market.

All indications are that Rodgers and Patrick are over roughly 2 1/2 years after they started dating — if social media activity and internet gossip account for anything, that is. And, according to multiple rumors, Patrick now is seeing 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley.

Check out this nugget from sports gossip blog TerezOwens.com, which cited a recent tip from one of its readers:

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aaron’s betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”

Obviously, that hardly is confirmation of either a breakup or a relationship between Rodgers and Woodley. However, it’s in line with much of what you’ll find about the topic on the internet.

Patrick and Rodgers haven’t posted about each other on social media since April and March, respectively.

