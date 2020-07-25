Alex Verdugo is known for playing with a ton of fire, and that was on full display in his Red Sox debut.

The right fielder got his first start with Boston in their 7-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Fenway Park. He went 3-for-4 with a run scored, but it was something that happened near the end of the game that got everyone’s attention.

NESN cameras spotted Verdugo getting into a heated discussion with the umpires upon coming onto the field ahead the top of the ninth inning. He then was seen in the dugout still yelling before being calmed down by teammates and coaches.

(You can watch video of the incident here)

At the time, it was unclear why he was so incensed, but Sox manager Ron Roenicke explained after the game what caused the frustration.

“Yeah, it was just, we had the timeout and he was at third base and stayed there too long and they were talking and he didn’t get back to second base (fast enough),” Roenicke said. “There was just a little jawing going on, but it was fine.”

Said Verdugo: “It was just a little miscommunication, that was really it. I think they had a pitching change, I was on second during the pitching change I would talk to my third base coach. And we were talking just a little bit too long and I kind of forgot that I was at second, so I didn’t go to second. And the umpire was kind of just telling me to go back to second and make sure I don’t do that again or try to get a free base. We had a little back-and-forth. At the end of the day I think we’re all good, it’s baseball, heat of the moment, but we’re out there working our butts off trying our hardest. And hey, sometimes emotions are going to flare up a little bit.”

Verdugo did not get ejected.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images