Alex Verdugo was the centerpiece going back to Boston in the Mookie Betts trade, but he won’t be starting in the Red Sox’s first regular-season game of 2020.

The Sox on Friday are set to host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. When the lineups were released, the left-handed Verdugo, who is expected to be the everyday right fielder, was left on the bench, with righty Kevin Pillar instead set to start in right.

The Orioles are sending a southpaw in Tommy Milone to the mound, and Pillar historically has hit well against lefties. However, so too has Verdugo, who in 225 at-bats against lefties in his big league career has hit .316 with an .811 OPS.

Prior to the game, Sox manager Ron Roenicke explained the decision to play Pillar over Verdugo — which actually didn’t have a whole lot to do with any shortcomings on Verdugo’s end.

“We talked about it the last couple days on how we thought Opening Day would go against a left-hander,” Roenicke said over Zoom on Friday. “I called (Verdugo) this morning and talked to him about it, and he reassured me that he does hit left-handers well, which I know. We have statistics on him and what he does. I think a lot of it has to do with Jackie (Bradley Jr.) swinging the bat well these three weeks. With (Andrew Benintendi) swinging the bat well these three weeks. And then with Pillar I’ve kind of slided him into that spot in right field.”

The Red Sox are scheduled to face a right-hander Saturday in Alex Cobb and a lefty in Wade LeBlanc on Sunday. Roenicke is not ruling out his approach changing before the series finale.

“Things definitely could change Sunday when we face our next left-hander,” Roenicke indicated.

First pitch for Orioles-Red Sox is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images