Zdeno Chara is 43 years old and he’s a pending free agent. And after the long layoff this offseason, there has been some outside wonder if the Boston Bruins captain would contemplate retirement after the campaign wraps up.

One of his longest-tenured teammates, Brad Marchand, believes Chara has plenty more to give.

“I really don’t (think this is his swan song),” Marchand said Saturday morning. “He just seems like that guy who’s going to play forever, and I think you kind of get a sense when a guy is going to wrap it up, and he just doesn’t have that attitude. He’s still doing more than everybody , he still wants to win more than anyone and the drive that he has internally, it’s just there’s always been, whatever comes up it’s always talked about being more years and playing until he’s 70 which I think is like two years away. I really don’t. I think he’s going to play a little longer and he still has a lot more to give, he’s still one of the best defensemen in the league. So I can’t see him walking away from the game yet.”

Chara usually has his contract situation taken care of at this point in the year, but COVID-19 unsurprisingly threw a wrench into a lot of planning. However, the blueliner isn’t worried about the state of his deal as the Bruins prepare to fly to Toronto.

