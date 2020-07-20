Are the New England Patriots spying on Cam Newton?

Chris Simms apparently believes so — for whatever that’s worth.

During the latest episode of his “Unbuttoned” podcast, Simms suggested the Patriots had someone follow Newton since they agreed to a deal with the veteran quarterback last month. The motivation, according to Simms, would be to ensure that Newton doesn’t step out of line and that he adheres to the Patriot Way.

“I think they started to do their homework on Cam,” Simms said. “What is the guy like? Does he work hard? Can he handle our mental grind of stuff we put in in our offense on a daily basis? I think they started to do their due diligence there. And listen, New England, again, if you made me bet I would bet New England had Cam Newton followed for three to four weeks. That’s just the way New England works. I don’t mean to be like creepy about it, but that’s what I always heard they did with Randy Moss back in the day. When they signed Randy Moss from everything I know they sent somebody out to watch Randy Moss every day. They watched him workout. They watched what he did in his life. Knowing New England, they probably did something like that again.”

Seems a tad excessive. Then again, we wouldn’t put anything past the Patriots.

