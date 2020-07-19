The Mercury traded star DeWanna Bonner to the Connecticut Sun on Feb. 11 after a decade in Phoenix in exchange for three first-round draft picks.

This puts the Sun in a prime positiion heading into the 2020 season, especially after Jonquel Jones opted out of the season in late June. In fact, ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel believes Bonner is among the best newcomers of the season, despite one of the busiest offseasons the WNBA has seen to date.

So, how did Bonner top Voepel’s list of top WNBA newcomers, you ask? The ESPN writer broke it down in Thursday’s article:

The 6-foot-4 multidimensional forward went from Phoenix — where she’d spent her first 10 seasons in the league averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds — in a sign-and-trade deal to Connecticut.

Coach Curt Miller said she will impact everything the Sun do. At age 32, Bonner doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and could be the missing piece for the Sun to finally get the championship the organization has long pursued.

“You tend to want to get the ball in her hands nearly every possession,” Miller said. “When you work with her personally, you realize just how talented of an offensive player she is. We’re having fun here early in practice putting her in different actions. She’s going to be an unbelievable addition, and our fans are going to love her.”

Fair enough.

The Sun are scheduled to begin their 2020 regular-season schedule Thursday, July 26 at 12 p.m. ET.

