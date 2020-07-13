As the Boston Bruins took their rushes Monday morning, it was impossible not to notice David Pastrnak’s absence.

When the Bruins began their training camp for the restart of the NHL season, Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase were among six players on the roster that were not in attendance. Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen and Dan Valdar were the others.

Both Pastrnak and Kase went back to the Czech Republic during the league’s pause, and it was for that reason that neither practiced Monday. Bruce Cassidy explained following the workout.

“As you know with the league, the new protocol is ‘unable to practice, unable to be here,'” Cassidy said. “So obviously I think with Kase and Pasta we talked about because of the timing when they got here they have to have enough tests. The rest of the guys, there’s some guys going out in a later group simply because of numbers, and the other guys just aren’t able to be here. So I would expect a few more will join us tomorrow and then we’ll go from there on a daily basis to see where they’re at.”

Karson Kuhlman skated in Pastrnak’s usual place on the first line right wing, while Anders Bjork occupied what presumably is Kase’s spot on the second line right wing.

