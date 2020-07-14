Ben Watson for President of the United States?

OK, so the former New England Patriots tight end isn’t running for office, at least not in 2020. But two of his former teammates would toss him a vote if they could.

Devin and Jason McCourty touched upon some of the work being done by NFL players in wake of the nationwide protests surrounding racial inequality and social justice in a column published Monday by Sports Illustrated’s “The MMQB.” The pair lauded Watson for his efforts in promoting equality and social change, especially in the weeks following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

In fact, the McCourtys believes Watson would be a great candidate for President.

“Maybe Ben Watson will be inspired by Kanye West and add his name to the Presidential race,” the twins wrote. “Ben: You would have our votes. If you just want to see guys play football, 2020 might be the year to take a break from the NFL. Guys (like him) have a burning passion for change, and nothing will get in the way.”

We’ll second that motion.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images