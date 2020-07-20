Plenty of question marks surround the Red Sox’s pitching staff as the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season approaches.

Now, Boston will enter the upcoming campaign with one less arm than it initially planned.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke on Sunday revealed Collin McHugh has opted out of the 2020 season. McHugh, who underwent a non-surgical procedure on his elbow over the offseason, wasn’t completely satisfied with the progression of his rehab. Given the uncertainty surrounding this season, the 33-year-old believed it was best to continue his recovery back home with his family.

“… He is opting out of this season,” Roenicke told the media via Zoom on Sunday. “The reason being is his arm is just not coming around like he had hoped and he knew that probably he was going to have to spend some time on the IL (injured list). If he was going to do that — with what’s going on with the pandemic — he would feel better if he was at home with his family during that time. So that’s the decision that he has made and we support it and we know it was a tough decision for him. He did tell me he felt bad, but this is what he thought was best for he and his family.”

You can watch Roenicke’s full address on McHugh’s situation in the video here, courtesy of WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

McHugh signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox back in early March following five seasons with the Houston Astros. With big league experience as both a starter and reliever, the veteran right-hander had the potential to be an X-factor for Boston in 2020, especially considering the state of the club’s pitching depth.

The Red Sox will kick off their 2020 regular season Friday when they open up a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images