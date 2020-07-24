Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics played the first team other than themselves for the first time in over four months Friday, but one of their rookies were missing.

As the Celtics faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, Romeo Langford did not play, nor was he spotted on the bench. That was an unexpected development, and he was considered in the gamebook as “Did Not Dress — Injury/Illness.” Had he been available but not put into the game, he would have been considered “Did Not Play — Coach’s Decision”

So, after the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens explained the situation with Langford.

#NEBHInjuryReport Romeo Langford missed tonight’s game due to a stomach issue. “It sounds like he’s doing better,” says Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 24, 2020

Doesn’t sound too serious.

Kemba Walker also did not play in the scrimmage, but that was expected as the Celtics slowly ease him back into game action.

