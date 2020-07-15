Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WNBA has denied Elena Delle Donne’s request to be medically excused from the upcoming season.

The WNBA will open its coronavirus-delayed season July 25 with a matchup between the Seattle Story and New York Liberty. Delle Donne, who is diagnosed with Lyme disease, was deemed not high risk by doctors appointed by the WNBA and therefore was denied her request to sit out of the shortened season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Delle Donne now has a decision to make. The Washington Mystics star must either play out the season from the bubble or sit out without pay.

