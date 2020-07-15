Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The countdown to the next FIFA World Cup truly is on.

FIFA on Wednesday confirmed dates and times for games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The international men’s tournament will kick off Nov. 22, 2022, and the 2022 World Cup Final will take place Dec. 18 in Doha at Lusail Stadium.

The host nation will begin the group stage against a yet-to-be-determined, and the round-robin phase will run for 12 days through Dec. 2. The Round of 16 is scheduled between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6. The four quarterfinals will take place Dec. 9 and 10. The two semifinals will take place Dec. 13 and 14.

Qatar 2022 will be an early-risers’ dream for fans in the United States. Kickoff times are scheduled for 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET. Those in the Western time zone probably will lose sleep over the tournament.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Image