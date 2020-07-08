There’s obviously no replacing Mookie Betts, but Alex Verdugo will be tasked with filling that void as much as possible.

Verdugo, of course, was the biggest part of the return to the Red Sox in the February trade that sent Betts from Boston to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Verdugo most certainly has high-end talent and showed promise last season in the big leagues, but his MLB ceiling remains to be seen.

Verdugo was dealing with a stress fracture in his back during spring training, so the Red Sox didn’t get to see him in action. However, he got healthy in time for summer camp, and now he’s getting the attention of his teammates.

“I saw him take BP yesterday,” Bogaerts told reporters Tuesday, via MassLive. “He was hitting that ball pretty good, to be honest. I was watching him from the top of my suite. He came here and he was hurt and he was getting treatments so I didn’t see a lot of him while he was with us (in spring training). Obviously only with the Dodgers. But he seemed pretty good and obviously that’s going to be a guy that we lean heavy on. And he’s healthy. So the more guys that are healthy, the better.”

The 24-year-old figures to be the Red Sox’s everyday right fielder and leadoff hitter. Over 106 games with the Dodgers last season, Verdugo hit .294 with 44 RBIs and a dozen homers.

