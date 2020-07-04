Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a scary scene on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

During a simulated game, New York Yankees’ pitcher Masahiro Tanaka took a brutal line drive to the right side of his head off the bat of teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive from the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game.pic.twitter.com/biProHbgeK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 4, 2020

The blow sent Tanaka to the ground for a reported five minutes, as training staff swarmed the 31-year-old and Stanton covered his face and kneeled down in horror. Video shows the pitcher walking off the field under his own power, but with assistance from Yankees staffers.

Tanaka is now gingerly walking off the field with assistance from the #Yankees training staff. That was really a scary moment. pic.twitter.com/FGMGasjGfB — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) July 4, 2020

Shortly after the accident, the Yankees announced Tanaka was alert, responsive and walking under his own power.

The pitcher was sent to the hospital for further evaluation and testing.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images