Will the weather hold off Saturday in the nation’s capital?
The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals kicked off the 2020 Major League Baseball season on Thursday, with the Yankees claiming a 4-1 win in a rain-shortened affair that was called in the top of the sixth.
They’ll meet again Saturday evening for the second game of their series, with James Paxton set to get the ball for New York. Stephen Strasburg, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the Nats with a hand injury, with Erick Fedde starting against the Yankees instead.
Here’s how to watch Yankees-Nationals.
When: Saturday, July 25, at 7:15 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: Fubo (Free Trial) | Fox Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images