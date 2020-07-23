Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Major League Baseball season finally has arrived. Can you believe it?

After roughly a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new MLB campaign will commence Thursday night when the reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals host the New York Yankees. This Opening Day clash will feature one heck of a pitcher’s duel, as Max Scherzer will toe the rubber opposite first-year Yankee Gerrit Cole.

The series opener at Nationals Park, of course, will be held without fans, as well as star outfielder Juan Soto, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s how to watch Yankees vs. Nationals online:

When: Thursday, July 23 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images