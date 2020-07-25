Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Obviously, COVID-19 threw a wrench in a lot of things.

One of those things was Zdeno Chara’s contract situation.

The Boston Bruins captain, since beginning to play on one-year deals, has had his next contract taken care of well before the July 1 start of free agency. But for a myriad of fairly obviously reasons, the 43-year-old defenseman is going into the NHL’s restart as a pending free agent.

But as the Bruins prepare to fly to Toronto on Sunday to restart the season, Chara isn’t paying much mind to his playing future beyond what’s right in front of him.

“I honestly just try to stay where my feet are,” Chara said Saturday morning over Zoom. “I’m focusing on how I’m going to be playing and performing, and I’m open-minded. We’ll see what’s going to happen, but as of right now I’m really focusing on my performances.”

Chara is one of a few pending UFAs for the Bruins, with Torey Krug, Joakim Nordstrom and Kevan Miller the others.

