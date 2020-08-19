2020 Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Cheat Sheets, Draft Advice And More To Help You Win

Understandably, there’s a debate about whether football should be played in 2020.
However, if there is going to be an NFL season — and all attempts certainly will be made — then you better believe we’re going to play fantasy football.
The NFL season, just like everything else in 2020, will look different. It will sound different. It will feel different. But fantasy football should more or less stay the same, and with all those changes in place, being prepared is more important than ever if you want to have a successful season on the fake gridiron.
That’s where we once again come in to play. NESN.com has you covered with another year of in-depth fantasy football preview coverage to help you maneuver the uncertain terrain ahead of your draft.
Check out all the great content below.
Top 100 Players In Your League’s Draft
Top 30 Quarterbacks
Top 30 Running Backs
Top 30 Wide Receivers
Top 20 Tight Ends
Top 20 Defense/Special Teams
Top 15 Kickers
10 Sleepers For Any League
10 Busts To Avoid In Any League
10 Players To Target In Keeper Leagues
10 Players To Avoid In PPR Leagues
10 Players You Shouldn’t Draft In The First Round
5 Potential Rookie Stars, 5 Bust Candidates From 2020 Draft Class
10 Running Back Handcuffs
Remember These 5 Players Opted Out
5 Players Poised To Bounce Back In 2020
Top Fantasy Football Names