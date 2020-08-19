2020 Fantasy Football Draft Kit: Cheat Sheets, Draft Advice And More To Help You Win

Understandably, there’s a debate about whether football should be played in 2020.

However, if there is going to be an NFL season — and all attempts certainly will be made — then you better believe we’re going to play fantasy football.

The NFL season, just like everything else in 2020, will look different. It will sound different. It will feel different. But fantasy football should more or less stay the same, and with all those changes in place, being prepared is more important than ever if you want to have a successful season on the fake gridiron.

That’s where we once again come in to play. NESN.com has you covered with another year of in-depth fantasy football preview coverage to help you maneuver the uncertain terrain ahead of your draft.

Check out all the great content below.