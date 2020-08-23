2020 Indy 500 Live Stream: Watch Greatest Spectacle In Racing Online

Are you ready for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing?

The best IndyCar drivers in the world will compete Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500. Marco Andretti will start on the pole in what will be the first Indy 500 without fans in the stands.

Will Simon Pagenaud kiss the bricks and drink the milk for the second year in a row? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 Indy 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live